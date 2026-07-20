Space Base Delta 1 Change of Command

Space Base Delta 1 held a change of command ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, July 28, 2026. U.S. Space Force Col. Kenneth Klock relinquished command after two years of faithful service, and gave way to U.S. Space Force Col. Charles Cooper, who previously served as the Chief of Staff at Combat Forces Command. U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Gregory Gagnon, Combat Forces Command commander, presided over the ceremony. (U.S. Space Force video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Quijas)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2026 16:23
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1016585
|VIRIN:
|260728-X-HB409-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111868009
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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