B-Roll: U.S. Coast Guard Marks 46th Annual Francis Scott Key Memorial Buoy Commissioning

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter James Rankin (WLM 555) launches the commemorative Francis Scott Key Memorial Buoy in Baltimore Habor, July 28, 2026. The annual launch of the buoy serves as a temporary aid to navigation near the Francis Scot Key Bridge. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Bokum)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2026 14:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1016546
|VIRIN:
|260728-D-G0105-9589
|Filename:
|DOD_111867491
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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