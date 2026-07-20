(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    B-Roll: U.S. Coast Guard Marks 46th Annual Francis Scott Key Memorial Buoy Commissioning

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard East   

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter James Rankin (WLM 555) launches the commemorative Francis Scott Key Memorial Buoy in Baltimore Habor, July 28, 2026. The annual launch of the buoy serves as a temporary aid to navigation near the Francis Scot Key Bridge. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Bokum)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2026
    Date Posted: 07.28.2026 14:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1016546
    VIRIN: 260728-D-G0105-9589
    Filename: DOD_111867491
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    buoy tender
    francis scott key
    Coast Guard
    USCG
    Baltimore

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video