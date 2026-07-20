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    From the Ground Up: 20th ASOS participation in Red Flag-Alaska 26-2

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    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Bre Lewis 

    93rd Air Ground Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) Airmen assigned to the 20th Air Support Operations Squadron participate in Red Flag-Alaska 26-2, at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 8, 2026. TACP Airmen supported multiple mission sets throughout RF-A 26-2, including close air support coordination, battlefield observation and real-time targeting data collection. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Bre Lewis)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2026
    Date Posted: 07.28.2026 13:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1016541
    VIRIN: 260728-F-DD357-1001
    Filename: DOD_111867421
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US

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    This work, From the Ground Up: 20th ASOS participation in Red Flag-Alaska 26-2, by A1C Bre Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    TACP
    ACC
    93AGOW
    Red Flag Alaska
    RF-A 26-2

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