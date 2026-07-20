From the Ground Up: 20th ASOS participation in Red Flag-Alaska 26-2

U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) Airmen assigned to the 20th Air Support Operations Squadron participate in Red Flag-Alaska 26-2, at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 8, 2026. TACP Airmen supported multiple mission sets throughout RF-A 26-2, including close air support coordination, battlefield observation and real-time targeting data collection. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Bre Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2026 13:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1016541
|VIRIN:
|260728-F-DD357-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111867421
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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