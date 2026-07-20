From riverbed to museum

Found during dredging operations in 2021, 17 fully conserved cannon and other artifacts officially returned to Savannah June 3, 2026, and today (July 2), these relics from the past began a new chapter; They officially went on public display at the Savannah History Museum as the “Loyalists and Liberty: Savannah in the American Revolution” exhibit, after the official unveiling ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2026 13:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1016526
|VIRIN:
|260702-A-HT663-9660
|Filename:
|DOD_111867337
|Length:
|00:37:01
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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