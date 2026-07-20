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    From riverbed to museum

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    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2026

    Video by Michael Jordan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District

    Found during dredging operations in 2021, 17 fully conserved cannon and other artifacts officially returned to Savannah June 3, 2026, and today (July 2), these relics from the past began a new chapter; They officially went on public display at the Savannah History Museum as the “Loyalists and Liberty: Savannah in the American Revolution” exhibit, after the official unveiling ceremony.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.28.2026 13:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1016526
    VIRIN: 260702-A-HT663-9660
    Filename: DOD_111867337
    Length: 00:37:01
    Location: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, From riverbed to museum, by Michael Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Savannah Harbor Expansion Project
    Savannah District US Army Corps of Engineers
    Savannah History Museum
    Texas A&M Conservation Research Laboratory
    Dredging and Deepening
    Revolutionary War Cannon

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