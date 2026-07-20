Found in the Savannah River during dredging operations in 2021, 17 fully conserved cannon and other artifacts officially returned to Savannah June 3, 2026, and on July 2, these relics from the past began a new chapter; They officially went on public display at the Savannah History Museum as the “Loyalists and Liberty: Savannah in the American Revolution” exhibit, after the official unveiling ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2026 13:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1016525
|VIRIN:
|260702-A-HT663-6468
|Filename:
|DOD_111867328
|Length:
|00:27:16
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, From riverbed to museum: Revolutionary War cannon found during Savannah Harbor Expansion Project have a new home, by Michael Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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