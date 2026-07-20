How does the Army leverage the best of commercial innovation securely and at speed? This #TechTuesday, ASIC explains how it operationalizes COTS (Commercial Off-The-Shelf) technology. The video highlights how its Army Certified DSO Platform, combined with Low Code solutions and cloud services such as PaaS and SaaS, enables rapid adaptation and deployment of proven commercial tools. This strategy accelerates capability delivery, enabling modern solutions to reach Soldiers faster. See how ASIC makes commercial tech mission-ready!
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2026 12:49
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1016524
|VIRIN:
|260331-A-QY070-3943
|Filename:
|DOD_111867323
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Operationalizing COTS Solutions Core Competency - ASIC, by Bryan Zillig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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