Operationalizing COTS Solutions Core Competency - ASIC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1016524" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

How does the Army leverage the best of commercial innovation securely and at speed? This #TechTuesday, ASIC explains how it operationalizes COTS (Commercial Off-The-Shelf) technology. The video highlights how its Army Certified DSO Platform, combined with Low Code solutions and cloud services such as PaaS and SaaS, enables rapid adaptation and deployment of proven commercial tools. This strategy accelerates capability delivery, enabling modern solutions to reach Soldiers faster. See how ASIC makes commercial tech mission-ready!