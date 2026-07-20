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    Operationalizing COTS Solutions Core Competency - ASIC

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    UNITED STATES

    03.31.2026

    Video by Bryan Zillig 

    Army Software & Innovation Center

    How does the Army leverage the best of commercial innovation securely and at speed? This #TechTuesday, ASIC explains how it operationalizes COTS (Commercial Off-The-Shelf) technology. The video highlights how its Army Certified DSO Platform, combined with Low Code solutions and cloud services such as PaaS and SaaS, enables rapid adaptation and deployment of proven commercial tools. This strategy accelerates capability delivery, enabling modern solutions to reach Soldiers faster. See how ASIC makes commercial tech mission-ready!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2026
    Date Posted: 07.28.2026 12:49
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1016524
    VIRIN: 260331-A-QY070-3943
    Filename: DOD_111867323
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Operationalizing COTS Solutions Core Competency - ASIC, by Bryan Zillig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    cots
    innovation
    saas
    army
    CECOMASIC
    paas

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