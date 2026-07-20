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    Modern Software Development Core Competency - ASIC

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    UNITED STATES

    03.24.2026

    Video by Bryan Zillig 

    Army Software & Innovation Center

    How does ASIC deliver software at the speed of relevance? By embracing agile software development, an approach that delivers value to Soldiers in small, frequent increments. This #TechTuesday, see how ASIC uses this methodology, combining DevSecOps, automated testing, and software containerization to rapidly deploy secure applications. From cloud platforms to the tactical edge, these modern practices ensure Soldiers get the solutions they need, faster. Discover how ASIC's agile approach supports the mission!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2026
    Date Posted: 07.28.2026 12:49
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1016523
    VIRIN: 260324-A-QY070-3270
    Filename: DOD_111867321
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: US

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    This work, Modern Software Development Core Competency - ASIC, by Bryan Zillig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    innovation
    devsecops
    army
    asic
    agiledevelopment
    softwaredevelopment

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