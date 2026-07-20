Modern Software Development Core Competency - ASIC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1016523" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

How does ASIC deliver software at the speed of relevance? By embracing agile software development, an approach that delivers value to Soldiers in small, frequent increments. This #TechTuesday, see how ASIC uses this methodology, combining DevSecOps, automated testing, and software containerization to rapidly deploy secure applications. From cloud platforms to the tactical edge, these modern practices ensure Soldiers get the solutions they need, faster. Discover how ASIC's agile approach supports the mission!