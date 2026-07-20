How does ASIC deliver software at the speed of relevance? By embracing agile software development, an approach that delivers value to Soldiers in small, frequent increments. This #TechTuesday, see how ASIC uses this methodology, combining DevSecOps, automated testing, and software containerization to rapidly deploy secure applications. From cloud platforms to the tactical edge, these modern practices ensure Soldiers get the solutions they need, faster. Discover how ASIC's agile approach supports the mission!
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2026 12:49
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1016523
|VIRIN:
|260324-A-QY070-3270
|Filename:
|DOD_111867321
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Modern Software Development Core Competency - ASIC, by Bryan Zillig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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