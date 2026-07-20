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    Cybersecurity Core Competency - ASIC

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    UNITED STATES

    03.17.2026

    Video by Bryan Zillig 

    Army Software & Innovation Center

    How does CECOM ASIC ensure the software Soldiers rely on is secure from cyber threats? This #TechTuesday, we are highlighting one of our core competencies—cybersecurity. From Continuous Monitoring to a Zero Trust Framework, CECOM ASIC builds cybersecurity into every step of the development lifecycle. We harden the Army's software solutions to support the mission.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.28.2026 12:49
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1016520
    VIRIN: 260317-A-QY070-6039
    Filename: DOD_111867316
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

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    This work, Cybersecurity Core Competency - ASIC, by Bryan Zillig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    cybersecurity
    Zero Trust
    army
    asic

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