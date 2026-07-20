How does CECOM ASIC ensure the software Soldiers rely on is secure from cyber threats? This #TechTuesday, we are highlighting one of our core competencies—cybersecurity. From Continuous Monitoring to a Zero Trust Framework, CECOM ASIC builds cybersecurity into every step of the development lifecycle. We harden the Army's software solutions to support the mission.
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2026 12:49
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1016520
|VIRIN:
|260317-A-QY070-6039
|Filename:
|DOD_111867316
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Cybersecurity Core Competency - ASIC, by Bryan Zillig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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