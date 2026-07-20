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    Revolutionary War cannon come back home

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    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2026

    Video by Michael Jordan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District

    What began as a dredging operation to deepen Savannah Harbor evolved into what might be one of the most significant underwater archaeological discoveries in Savannah’s history, and now, those artifacts have officially been unveiled at their new home, the Savannah History Museum. In early 2021, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredge crews working on the Savannah Harbor Expansion Project unexpectedly lifted a cannon from the riverbed during dredging operations. Another scoop, and two more followed. At that point, dredging work was halted and archeologists and divers were called in to investigate. The discovery led to a coordinated recovery effort that ultimately uncovered 21 cannon and additional artifacts, including anchor fragments and pieces of a ship’s bell, from the bottom of the Savannah River, where they had remained hidden for nearly 250 years.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 07.28.2026 13:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1016519
    VIRIN: 260603-A-HT663-4788
    Filename: DOD_111867310
    Length: 00:04:12
    Location: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US

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    This work, Revolutionary War cannon come back home, by Michael Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Savannah Harbor Expansion Project
    Savannah District US Army Corps of Engineers
    Savannah History Museum
    Dredging and Deepening
    Revolutionary War Cannon

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