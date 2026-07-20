From riverbed to museum

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1016516" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In early 2021, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredge crews working on the Savannah Harbor Expansion Project unexpectedly lifted a cannon from the riverbed during dredging operations. Another scoop, and two more followed. At that point, dredging work was halted and archeologists and divers were called in to investigate. Seventeen were fully conserved cannon along with a few other artifacts, and officially returned to Savannah June 3, 2026, and on July 2, these relics from the past began a new chapter; They officially went on public display at the Savannah History Museum as the “Loyalists and Liberty: Savannah in the American Revolution” exhibit, after the official unveiling ceremony.