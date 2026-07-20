(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    From riverbed to museum

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2026

    Video by Michael Jordan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District

    In early 2021, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredge crews working on the Savannah Harbor Expansion Project unexpectedly lifted a cannon from the riverbed during dredging operations. Another scoop, and two more followed. At that point, dredging work was halted and archeologists and divers were called in to investigate. Seventeen were fully conserved cannon along with a few other artifacts, and officially returned to Savannah June 3, 2026, and on July 2, these relics from the past began a new chapter; They officially went on public display at the Savannah History Museum as the “Loyalists and Liberty: Savannah in the American Revolution” exhibit, after the official unveiling ceremony.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 07.28.2026 13:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1016516
    VIRIN: 260603-A-HT663-5648
    Filename: DOD_111867285
    Length: 00:50:01
    Location: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From riverbed to museum, by Michael Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Savannah River
    Savannah Harbor Expansion Project
    Savannah District US Army Corps of Engineers
    Savannah History Museum
    Dredging and Deepening
    Revolutionary War Cannon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video