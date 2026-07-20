From riverbed to museum

In early 2021, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredge crews working on the Savannah Harbor Expansion Project unexpectedly lifted a cannon from the riverbed during dredging operations. Another scoop, and two more followed. At that point, dredging work was halted and archeologists and divers were called in to investigate. Seventeen were fully conserved cannon along with a few other artifacts, and officially returned to Savannah June 3, 2026, and on July 2, these relics from the past began a new chapter; They officially went on public display at the Savannah History Museum as the “Loyalists and Liberty: Savannah in the American Revolution” exhibit, after the official unveiling ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2026 13:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1016516
|VIRIN:
|260603-A-HT663-5648
|Filename:
|DOD_111867285
|Length:
|00:50:01
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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