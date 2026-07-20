Lt. Gen. Mary K. Izaguirre (U.S. Army Surgeon General and Commanding General, U.S. Army Medical Command), Command Sgt. Maj. John E. Dobbins (Command Sgt. Maj., U.S. Army Medical Command), and Chief Warrant Officer 5 Deanna L. Hughes (Command Chief Warrant Officer of U.S. Army Medical Command) reflect on the history, legacy and future of Army Medicine.
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2026 09:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1016481
|VIRIN:
|260727-A-FX286-1996
|Filename:
|DOD_111866761
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Army Medicine Leadership Reflect on the 251 Year History, Legacy and Future of Army Medicine, by Jennifer Donnelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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