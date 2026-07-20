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    Army Medicine Leadership Reflect on the 251 Year History, Legacy and Future of Army Medicine

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    UNITED STATES

    07.27.2026

    Video by Jennifer Donnelly 

    U.S. Army Medical Command

    Lt. Gen. Mary K. Izaguirre (U.S. Army Surgeon General and Commanding General, U.S. Army Medical Command), Command Sgt. Maj. John E. Dobbins (Command Sgt. Maj., U.S. Army Medical Command), and Chief Warrant Officer 5 Deanna L. Hughes (Command Chief Warrant Officer of U.S. Army Medical Command) reflect on the history, legacy and future of Army Medicine.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2026
    Date Posted: 07.28.2026 09:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1016481
    VIRIN: 260727-A-FX286-1996
    Filename: DOD_111866761
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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