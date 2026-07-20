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    436th Mission Support Group FIG exercise

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    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Keira Rossman 

    436th Airlift Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 436th Mission Support Group participate in their annual five-day training exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, July 7, 2026. The exercise replicated deployed conditions and strengthened expeditionary skills, interoperability and readiness across multiple career fields. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Keira Rossman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2026
    Date Posted: 07.28.2026 09:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1016480
    VIRIN: 260706-F-QY777-1001
    Filename: DOD_111866757
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

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    This work, 436th Mission Support Group FIG exercise, by SrA Keira Rossman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    FIG exercise

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