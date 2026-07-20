436th Mission Support Group FIG exercise

Airmen assigned to the 436th Mission Support Group participate in their annual five-day training exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, July 7, 2026. The exercise replicated deployed conditions and strengthened expeditionary skills, interoperability and readiness across multiple career fields. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Keira Rossman)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2026 09:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1016480
|VIRIN:
|260706-F-QY777-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111866757
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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