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    LRMC Rapid Team Integration

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    GERMANY

    07.21.2026

    Video by Travis Jones 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center hosted a Rapid Team Integration onboarding course in Landstuhl, Germany, July 22, 2026, to help newly assigned team members transition into the organization and become familiar with its mission, culture and resources. The course equips new personnel with the knowledge, tools and connections needed to successfully integrate into the LRMC workforce, fostering collaboration and supporting the medical center's mission of providing world-class care to service members, families and beneficiaries.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.28.2026 09:15
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1016479
    VIRIN: 260722-O-SH479-4093
    Filename: DOD_111866756
    Length: 00:49:10
    Location: DE

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, LRMC Rapid Team Integration, by Travis Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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