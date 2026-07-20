LRMC Rapid Team Integration

Landstuhl Regional Medical Center hosted a Rapid Team Integration onboarding course in Landstuhl, Germany, July 22, 2026, to help newly assigned team members transition into the organization and become familiar with its mission, culture and resources. The course equips new personnel with the knowledge, tools and connections needed to successfully integrate into the LRMC workforce, fostering collaboration and supporting the medical center's mission of providing world-class care to service members, families and beneficiaries.
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2026 09:15
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1016479
|VIRIN:
|260722-O-SH479-4093
|Filename:
|DOD_111866756
|Length:
|00:49:10
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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