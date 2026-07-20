LRMC Rapid Team Integration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1016479" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Landstuhl Regional Medical Center hosted a Rapid Team Integration onboarding course in Landstuhl, Germany, July 22, 2026, to help newly assigned team members transition into the organization and become familiar with its mission, culture and resources. The course equips new personnel with the knowledge, tools and connections needed to successfully integrate into the LRMC workforce, fostering collaboration and supporting the medical center's mission of providing world-class care to service members, families and beneficiaries.