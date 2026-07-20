International Command Senior Enlisted Conference 2026 Hype Video

U.S. Air Force Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe, addresses command senior enlisted leaders from more than 25 nations during the 22nd Annual International Command Senior Enlisted Conference at NATO School Oberammergau in Oberammergau, Germany, June 3, 2026. Grynkewich emphasized the need to cultivate a warfighting culture and prepare the alliance for modern conflict, highlighting the critical role of senior enlisted leaders in mentoring service members and building the mindset required for future operations. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2026 07:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1016476
|VIRIN:
|260603-A-FL725-8563
|Filename:
|DOD_111866696
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|OBERAMMERGAU, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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