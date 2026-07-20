International Command Senior Enlisted Conference 2026 Hype Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1016476" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe, addresses command senior enlisted leaders from more than 25 nations during the 22nd Annual International Command Senior Enlisted Conference at NATO School Oberammergau in Oberammergau, Germany, June 3, 2026. Grynkewich emphasized the need to cultivate a warfighting culture and prepare the alliance for modern conflict, highlighting the critical role of senior enlisted leaders in mentoring service members and building the mindset required for future operations. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson)