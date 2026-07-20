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    International Command Senior Enlisted Conference 2026 Hype Video

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    OBERAMMERGAU, BAYERN, GERMANY

    06.02.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson 

    AFN Bavaria

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe, addresses command senior enlisted leaders from more than 25 nations during the 22nd Annual International Command Senior Enlisted Conference at NATO School Oberammergau in Oberammergau, Germany, June 3, 2026. Grynkewich emphasized the need to cultivate a warfighting culture and prepare the alliance for modern conflict, highlighting the critical role of senior enlisted leaders in mentoring service members and building the mindset required for future operations. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.28.2026 07:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1016476
    VIRIN: 260603-A-FL725-8563
    Filename: DOD_111866696
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: OBERAMMERGAU, BAYERN, DE

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    This work, International Command Senior Enlisted Conference 2026 Hype Video, by SSG Jamie Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    CSEL
    NATO School Oberammergau
    NATO
    Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACUER)
    ICC26 NATO EUCOM CSEL

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