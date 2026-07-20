video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1016474" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Italian Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Giuseppe “Pino” Laezza, a command senior enlisted leader, participates in an interview with American Forces Network Bavaria during the 22nd Annual International Command Senior Enlisted Leader Conference at NATO School Oberammergau in Oberammergau, Germany, June 2, 2026. The conference brought together command senior enlisted leaders and senior enlisted advisors from more than 25 nations to strengthen multinational cooperation and translate strategic priorities into practical action across allied and partner nation enlisted forces. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson)