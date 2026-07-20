Italian Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Giuseppe “Pino” Laezza, a command senior enlisted leader, participates in an interview with American Forces Network Bavaria during the 22nd Annual International Command Senior Enlisted Leader Conference at NATO School Oberammergau in Oberammergau, Germany, June 2, 2026. The conference brought together command senior enlisted leaders and senior enlisted advisors from more than 25 nations to strengthen multinational cooperation and translate strategic priorities into practical action across allied and partner nation enlisted forces. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2026 07:33
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1016474
|VIRIN:
|260602-A-FL725-3255
|Filename:
|DOD_111866664
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|OBERAMMERGAU, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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