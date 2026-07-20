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    22nd Annual International Command Senior Enlisted Leader Conference

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    OBERAMMERGAU, BAYERN, GERMANY

    06.01.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson 

    AFN Bavaria

    Italian Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Giuseppe “Pino” Laezza, a command senior enlisted leader, participates in an interview with American Forces Network Bavaria during the 22nd Annual International Command Senior Enlisted Leader Conference at NATO School Oberammergau in Oberammergau, Germany, June 2, 2026. The conference brought together command senior enlisted leaders and senior enlisted advisors from more than 25 nations to strengthen multinational cooperation and translate strategic priorities into practical action across allied and partner nation enlisted forces. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.28.2026 07:33
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1016474
    VIRIN: 260602-A-FL725-3255
    Filename: DOD_111866664
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: OBERAMMERGAU, BAYERN, DE

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    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, 22nd Annual International Command Senior Enlisted Leader Conference, by SSG Jamie Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    North Atlantic Treaty Organization
    oberammergau
    NATO School Oberammergau
    NATO
    ICC26 NATO EUCOM CSEL

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