B-Roll: 22nd Annual International Command Senior Enlisted Leader Conference

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1016472" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe, meets with command senior enlisted leaders and senior enlisted advisors from more than 25 nations during the 22nd Annual International Command Senior Enlisted Leader Conference at NATO School Oberammergau in Oberammergau, Germany, June 2, 2026. The conference provides participants with a shared understanding of the current geopolitical environment and midterm forecasts affecting NATO operations across its areas of responsibility. Through collaboration and knowledge sharing, attendees strengthen partnerships and develop actionable approaches to enhance operational readiness, policy alignment and professional military education across the alliance. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson)