B-Roll: 22nd Annual International Command Senior Enlisted Leader Conference

U.S. Air Force Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe, meets with command senior enlisted leaders and senior enlisted advisors from more than 25 nations during the 22nd Annual International Command Senior Enlisted Leader Conference at NATO School Oberammergau in Oberammergau, Germany, June 2, 2026. The conference provides participants with a shared understanding of the current geopolitical environment and midterm forecasts affecting NATO operations across its areas of responsibility. Through collaboration and knowledge sharing, attendees strengthen partnerships and develop actionable approaches to enhance operational readiness, policy alignment and professional military education across the alliance. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2026 05:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1016472
|VIRIN:
|260602-A-FL725-6107
|Filename:
|DOD_111866627
|Length:
|00:05:41
|Location:
|OBERAMMERGAU, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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