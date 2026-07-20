Scenic views showcase the area surrounding NATO School Oberammergau in Oberammergau, Germany, May 30, 2026. The footage was captured in support of the 22nd Annual International Command Senior Enlisted Leader Conference. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2026 05:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1016471
|VIRIN:
|260530-A-FL725-5142
|Filename:
|DOD_111866624
|Length:
|00:03:30
|Location:
|OBERAMMERGAU, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, B-Roll: Oberammergau Area, by SSG Jamie Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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