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    B-Roll: Oberammergau Area

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    OBERAMMERGAU, BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.29.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson 

    AFN Bavaria

    Scenic views showcase the area surrounding NATO School Oberammergau in Oberammergau, Germany, May 30, 2026. The footage was captured in support of the 22nd Annual International Command Senior Enlisted Leader Conference. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.28.2026 05:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1016471
    VIRIN: 260530-A-FL725-5142
    Filename: DOD_111866624
    Length: 00:03:30
    Location: OBERAMMERGAU, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Oberammergau Area, by SSG Jamie Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Bavaria
    Garmisch
    USAG Bavaria
    oberammergau
    Germany

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