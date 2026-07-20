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    18th Security Forces Working Dog Handler

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    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.23.2026

    Video by Sgt. Briana Vera 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nikolas Somoza, a K-9 handler with 18th Security Forces Squadron, shows what a day in the life of a Military Working Dog Handler entails on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, July 23, 2026. 18th SFS MWD mission is to enhance base defense, detect threats, and provide psychological deterrence. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Briana Vera)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2026
    Date Posted: 07.28.2026 03:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1016468
    VIRIN: 260728-M-GT239-1001
    Filename: DOD_111866581
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

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    This work, 18th Security Forces Working Dog Handler, by Sgt Briana Vera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    18 Security Forces Squadron
    American Forces Network Pacific
    American Forces Network (AFN)
    AFN
    Military Working Dog
    War Media Activity

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