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    Pacific Partnership 2026 Indonesia B-Roll - Engineering Line of Effort

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    INDONESIA

    07.27.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anthony Robledo 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    B-roll covering the Pacific Partnership 2026 (PP26) Indonesia mission stop showcasing PP26’s engineering line of effort. Now in its 22nd iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the region. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anthony Robledo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2026
    Date Posted: 07.28.2026 04:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1016462
    VIRIN: 260728-N-CY569-1002
    Filename: DOD_111866445
    Length: 00:05:12
    Location: ID

    Video Analytics

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    This work, Pacific Partnership 2026 Indonesia B-Roll - Engineering Line of Effort, by PO2 Anthony Robledo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    TNI
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    Pacific Partnership
    PP26
    Pacific Partnership 2026

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