B-roll covering the Pacific Partnership 2026 (PP26) Indonesia mission stop, showcasing the PP26 main mission body’s arrival and the mission’s opening ceremony. Now in its 22nd iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the region. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anthony Robledo)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2026 04:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1016461
|VIRIN:
|260728-N-CY569-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111866444
|Length:
|00:06:10
|Location:
|ID
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Pacific Partnership 2026 Indonesia B-Roll - Mission Body Arrival and Opening Ceremony, by PO2 Anthony Robledo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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