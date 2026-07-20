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    251st Chaplain Corps Birthday - Korean War memorial Video

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    SOUTH KOREA

    07.22.2026

    Video by Sgt. Marquis McCants 

    1st Signal Brigade

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea — The 251st birthday of the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps for the chaplains and religious affairs specialists assigned to the Religious Support Office (RSO), Eighth Army, and Camp Humphreys Garrison, to honor the service and sacrifice of those who gave their lives during the Korean War at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, July 22, 2026. The ceremony recognized the Chaplain Corps’ 251 years of providing religious support, spiritual care, and advisement to Soldiers, Families, and Army leaders while paying tribute to the enduring legacy of those who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of freedom. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Kang, Song Mo.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2026
    Date Posted: 07.28.2026 01:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1016460
    VIRIN: 260723-A-KX494-8645
    Filename: DOD_111866443
    Length: 00:06:15
    Location: KR

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