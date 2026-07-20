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    RED Friday Shoutout: A1C George Gonzalez

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    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.23.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Nathan Saucier 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class George Gonzalez-Ayala, firefighter with the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron, gives a shout out at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, July 23, 2026. This is a Remember Everyone Deployed video which gives service members the opportunity to shout out their loved ones. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Nathan Saucier)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2026
    Date Posted: 07.28.2026 00:31
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 1016458
    VIRIN: 260728-M-RR386-1002
    Filename: DOD_111866399
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RED Friday Shoutout: A1C George Gonzalez, by LCpl Nathan Saucier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    American Forces Network Pacific
    American Forces Network (AFN)
    18th Civil Engineering Squadron
    AFN
    RED Friday
    War Media Activity

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