U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class George Gonzalez-Ayala, firefighter with the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron, gives a shout out at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, July 23, 2026. This is a Remember Everyone Deployed video which gives service members the opportunity to shout out their loved ones. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Nathan Saucier)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2026 00:31
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|1016458
|VIRIN:
|260728-M-RR386-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111866399
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, RED Friday Shoutout: A1C George Gonzalez, by LCpl Nathan Saucier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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