U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Caleb Steffens, assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 179th Infantry Regiment, discusses the critical value of partner-nation training at Kota Belud, Malaysia, July 24 during Exercise Keris Strike 2026 with the Malaysian Army. The multinational aviation assets flew in close coordination to support the Malaysian Army’s simulated air-to-ground assault, sharpening tactical readiness and strengthening partner-nation interoperability within the region.
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2026 23:47
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1016456
|VIRIN:
|260724-Z-XS820-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111866397
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|MY
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Keris Strike 2026: Squad Live Fire Training, by SSG Josen Christian Munoz Pascual, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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