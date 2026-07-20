Keris Strike 2026: Squad Live Fire Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1016456" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Caleb Steffens, assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 179th Infantry Regiment, discusses the critical value of partner-nation training at Kota Belud, Malaysia, July 24 during Exercise Keris Strike 2026 with the Malaysian Army. The multinational aviation assets flew in close coordination to support the Malaysian Army’s simulated air-to-ground assault, sharpening tactical readiness and strengthening partner-nation interoperability within the region.