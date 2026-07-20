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    Keris Strike 2026: Squad Live Fire Training

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    MALAYSIA

    07.23.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Josen Christian Munoz Pascual 

    Guam National Guard

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Caleb Steffens, assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 179th Infantry Regiment, discusses the critical value of partner-nation training at Kota Belud, Malaysia, July 24 during Exercise Keris Strike 2026 with the Malaysian Army. The multinational aviation assets flew in close coordination to support the Malaysian Army’s simulated air-to-ground assault, sharpening tactical readiness and strengthening partner-nation interoperability within the region.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2026
    Date Posted: 07.27.2026 23:47
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1016456
    VIRIN: 260724-Z-XS820-1001
    Filename: DOD_111866397
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: MY

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    This work, Keris Strike 2026: Squad Live Fire Training, by SSG Josen Christian Munoz Pascual, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Live-fire exercise
    squad live-fire exercise
    Army National Guard
    #kerisstrike26
    Keris Strike 26

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