HMLA-367 conducts close air support

U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 367, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Air Wing, conduct close air support at W-174 Joint Okinawa Training Range Complex, Irisuna Island, Okinawa, Japan, July 22, 2026. The training allowed joint terminal attack controllers, joint fires observers, and pilots to recertify their qualifications. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ramon Cardoza)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2026 00:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1016455
|VIRIN:
|260728-M-YL383-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111866396
|Length:
|00:04:59
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
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