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    HMLA-367 conducts close air support

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    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.21.2026

    Video by Sgt. Ramon Cardoza 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 367, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Air Wing, conduct close air support at W-174 Joint Okinawa Training Range Complex, Irisuna Island, Okinawa, Japan, July 22, 2026. The training allowed joint terminal attack controllers, joint fires observers, and pilots to recertify their qualifications. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ramon Cardoza)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.28.2026 00:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1016455
    VIRIN: 260728-M-YL383-1001
    Filename: DOD_111866396
    Length: 00:04:59
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 7
    High-Res. Downloads: 7

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    This work, HMLA-367 conducts close air support, by Sgt Ramon Cardoza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    CAS
    1st MAW
    III MEF
    Unit Deployment Program
    Okinawa
    HMLA-367

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