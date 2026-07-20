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    18th Security Forces TCCC Training

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    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.20.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Nathan Saucier 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Airmen with the 18th Security Forces Squadron conduct a Tactical Combat Casualty Care Level 1 training at Kadena Air Base, July 20, 2026. The squadron hosts this training on a monthly basis and goes over basic first aid in a combat environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Nathan Saucier)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2026
    Date Posted: 07.27.2026 23:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1016454
    VIRIN: 260728-M-RR386-1001
    Filename: DOD_111866388
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

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    This work, 18th Security Forces TCCC Training, by LCpl Nathan Saucier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    TCCC
    18th Security Forces Squadron
    American Forces Network Pacific
    American Forces Network (AFN)
    AFN
    War Media Activity

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