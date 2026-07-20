18th Security Forces TCCC Training

U.S. Airmen with the 18th Security Forces Squadron conduct a Tactical Combat Casualty Care Level 1 training at Kadena Air Base, July 20, 2026. The squadron hosts this training on a monthly basis and goes over basic first aid in a combat environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Nathan Saucier)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2026 23:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1016454
|VIRIN:
|260728-M-RR386-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111866388
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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