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    261st Ordnance Company Supports National Training Center rotation

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    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2026

    Video by Capt. Robert Wooldridge 

    310th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    The 261st Ordnance Company supports operations conducted at the National Training Center from July 5th to August 11, 2026, at Ft. Irwin, Calif.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2026
    Date Posted: 07.27.2026 16:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1016427
    VIRIN: 260713-A-TD266-8307
    Filename: DOD_111865986
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, 261st Ordnance Company Supports National Training Center rotation, by CPT Robert Wooldridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    261st Ordnance Company
    National Training Center

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