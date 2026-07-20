Pentagon MBDM Ceremony B-roll

The 29th Secretary of War, the Honorable Pete Hegseth, the 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric M. Smith and the acting Vice Chief of Staff of the Army, Gen. Christopher LaNeve, award U.S. service members the Mexican Border Defense Medal during an award ceremony at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, July 27, 2026. The Mexican Border Defense Medal was established Aug. 13, 2025, by the Secretary of War to recognize service members who deployed to the U.S. international border in support of Customs and Border Protection. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alondra Y. Lopez Gonzalez)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2026 16:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1016419
|VIRIN:
|260727-M-AL009-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111865859
|Length:
|00:21:12
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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