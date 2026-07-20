Pentagon MBDM Ceremony B-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1016419" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 29th Secretary of War, the Honorable Pete Hegseth, the 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric M. Smith and the acting Vice Chief of Staff of the Army, Gen. Christopher LaNeve, award U.S. service members the Mexican Border Defense Medal during an award ceremony at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, July 27, 2026. The Mexican Border Defense Medal was established Aug. 13, 2025, by the Secretary of War to recognize service members who deployed to the U.S. international border in support of Customs and Border Protection. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alondra Y. Lopez Gonzalez)