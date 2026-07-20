(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Pentagon MBDM Ceremony B-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Alondra Lopez Gonzalez 

    Communication Directorate             

    The 29th Secretary of War, the Honorable Pete Hegseth, the 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric M. Smith and the acting Vice Chief of Staff of the Army, Gen. Christopher LaNeve, award U.S. service members the Mexican Border Defense Medal during an award ceremony at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, July 27, 2026. The Mexican Border Defense Medal was established Aug. 13, 2025, by the Secretary of War to recognize service members who deployed to the U.S. international border in support of Customs and Border Protection. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alondra Y. Lopez Gonzalez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2026
    Date Posted: 07.27.2026 16:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1016419
    VIRIN: 260727-M-AL009-1001
    Filename: DOD_111865859
    Length: 00:21:12
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pentagon MBDM Ceremony B-roll, by LCpl Alondra Lopez Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Commadant of the Marine Corps
    Pete Hegseth
    SECWAR
    Mexican Border Defense Medal

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video