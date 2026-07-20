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    359th TTSB Change of Command (July 2026)

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    FORT EISENHOWER, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. David Cook 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers, family members and distinguished guests attend the 359th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade change of command ceremony at Fort Eisenhower, Georgia, July 25, 2026. During the ceremony, Brig. Gen. Kimberly Hamilton, commanding general of the 335th Signal Command (Theater), presided over the transfer of command from Col. Kirk Page to Col. Aaron Allen. The change of command ceremony symbolizes the formal transfer of authority, responsibility and accountability from one commander to another while honoring the outgoing commander's service and welcoming the incoming commander. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. David Cook)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2026
    Date Posted: 07.27.2026 13:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1016394
    VIRIN: 260725-A-FN863-1001
    Filename: DOD_111865368
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: FORT EISENHOWER, GEORGIA, US

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    TAGS

    Go Army
    Twice the Citizen
    Signal Corps (United States Army)
    U.S. Army
    Change of Command Ceremony
    U.S. Army Reserve Command

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