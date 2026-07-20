359th TTSB Change of Command (July 2026)

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers, family members and distinguished guests attend the 359th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade change of command ceremony at Fort Eisenhower, Georgia, July 25, 2026. During the ceremony, Brig. Gen. Kimberly Hamilton, commanding general of the 335th Signal Command (Theater), presided over the transfer of command from Col. Kirk Page to Col. Aaron Allen. The change of command ceremony symbolizes the formal transfer of authority, responsibility and accountability from one commander to another while honoring the outgoing commander's service and welcoming the incoming commander. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. David Cook)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2026 13:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1016394
|VIRIN:
|260725-A-FN863-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111865368
|Length:
|00:02:37
|Location:
|FORT EISENHOWER, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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