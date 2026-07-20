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    Wargame Designer Course Highlight

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    PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2025

    Video by Phoenix Holt 

    U.S. Army War College Public Affairs

    A promotional highlight video featuring the U.S. Army War College's Wargame Designer Course at Carlisle Barracks, Pennsylvania. The course equips military and civilian professionals with the knowledge and practical experience to design, develop, and facilitate wargames that support education, planning, and strategic decision-making. This video showcases classroom instruction, collaborative planning, and practical exercises throughout the course.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    Date Posted: 07.27.2026 15:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1016392
    VIRIN: 251212-O-FK380-1001
    Filename: DOD_111865325
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: PENNSYLVANIA, US

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    This work, Wargame Designer Course Highlight, by Phoenix Holt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Army War College
    U.S. Army War College's Wargame Designer Cours

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