Wargame Designer Course Highlight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1016392" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A promotional highlight video featuring the U.S. Army War College's Wargame Designer Course at Carlisle Barracks, Pennsylvania. The course equips military and civilian professionals with the knowledge and practical experience to design, develop, and facilitate wargames that support education, planning, and strategic decision-making. This video showcases classroom instruction, collaborative planning, and practical exercises throughout the course.