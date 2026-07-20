A promotional highlight video featuring the U.S. Army War College's Wargame Designer Course at Carlisle Barracks, Pennsylvania. The course equips military and civilian professionals with the knowledge and practical experience to design, develop, and facilitate wargames that support education, planning, and strategic decision-making. This video showcases classroom instruction, collaborative planning, and practical exercises throughout the course.
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2026 15:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1016392
|VIRIN:
|251212-O-FK380-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111865325
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Wargame Designer Course Highlight, by Phoenix Holt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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