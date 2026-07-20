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    NSWC Corona team installs Iridium Tracking Units for RIMPAC 2026 - Short

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    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2026

    Courtesy Video

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Corona Division personnel complete the installation of Iridium Tracking Units on ships from 30 partner nations ahead of the Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026 sea phase at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 29, 2026. The ITU's provide a unified GPS-based common operating picture for all participants, overcoming differences in native communication systems. The system enhances operational control and maritime safety, enabling commanders to coordinate complex maneuvers like refueling and respond swiftly to emergencies. Thirty nations, 30 ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 190 aircraft and more than 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy video by Clark Weldon).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.27.2026 17:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1016391
    VIRIN: 260629-D-N0842-5370
    Filename: DOD_111865307
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US

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    TAGS

    Third Fleet
    NSWC Corona
    Iridium Tracking Units
    Pearl Harbor
    RIMPAC 26
    Exercise Rim of the Pacific 26

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