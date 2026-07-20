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    U.S. Army provide medical care throughout the Ngäbe-Buglé Comarca (Overall)

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    PANAMA

    07.21.2026

    Video by Sgt. Alyssa Norton 

    U.S. Southern Command       

    U.S. Army Inpatient team members treat local Panamanians during a humanitarian mission in the region of Ngäbe-Buglé, Panama July 21, 2026. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. Southern Command and the Panamanian security institutions are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional challenges. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Alyssa Norton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.27.2026 12:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1016387
    VIRIN: 260721-A-HO064-8353
    Filename: DOD_111865209
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: PA

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    This work, U.S. Army provide medical care throughout the Ngäbe-Buglé Comarca (Overall), by SGT Alyssa Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Partnership, JSCG-P, SOUTHCOM, Panama

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