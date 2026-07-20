U.S. Army Inpatient team members treat local Panamanians during a humanitarian mission in the region of Ngäbe-Buglé, Panama July 21, 2026. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. Southern Command and the Panamanian security institutions are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional challenges. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Alyssa Norton)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2026 12:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1016385
|VIRIN:
|260721-A-HO064-1154
|Filename:
|DOD_111865206
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|PA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army provide medical care throughout the Ngäbe-Buglé Comarca (Reel), by SGT Alyssa Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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