B-Roll Footage: Confined Disposal Facility 4 Repairs

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1016378" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District contractors conduct repairs to Confined Disposal Facility 4 in Buffalo’s Outer Harbor in Buffalo, New York, July 24, 2026. The work will extend the facility’s lifespan and support continued dredging of Buffalo Harbor, helping maintain safe navigation, support the regional economy and protect the health of Lake Erie. (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt)