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    B-Roll Footage: Confined Disposal Facility 4 Repairs

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    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2026

    Video by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District contractors conduct repairs to Confined Disposal Facility 4 in Buffalo’s Outer Harbor in Buffalo, New York, July 24, 2026. The work will extend the facility’s lifespan and support continued dredging of Buffalo Harbor, helping maintain safe navigation, support the regional economy and protect the health of Lake Erie. (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2026
    Date Posted: 07.27.2026 11:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1016378
    VIRIN: 260724-A-FB511-5273
    Filename: DOD_111865156
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

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    This work, B-Roll Footage: Confined Disposal Facility 4 Repairs, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Buffalo District
    USACE
    corps of engineers
    dredging
    CDF4

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