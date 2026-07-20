U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District civil engineer Alex Goldbach discusses ongoing repairs to Confined Disposal Facility 4 in Buffalo’s Outer Harbor in Buffalo, New York, July 24, 2026. The repairs will extend the facility’s lifespan and support continued dredging of Buffalo Harbor, helping maintain safe navigation, support the regional economy and protect the health of Lake Erie.( U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2026 11:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1016377
|VIRIN:
|260724-A-FB511-9366
|Filename:
|DOD_111865153
|Length:
|00:02:50
|Location:
|BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Extending the Life of One of Buffalo’s Confined Disposal Facilities, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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