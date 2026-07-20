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    Extending the Life of One of Buffalo’s Confined Disposal Facilities

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    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2026

    Video by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District civil engineer Alex Goldbach discusses ongoing repairs to Confined Disposal Facility 4 in Buffalo’s Outer Harbor in Buffalo, New York, July 24, 2026. The repairs will extend the facility’s lifespan and support continued dredging of Buffalo Harbor, helping maintain safe navigation, support the regional economy and protect the health of Lake Erie.( U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2026
    Date Posted: 07.27.2026 11:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1016377
    VIRIN: 260724-A-FB511-9366
    Filename: DOD_111865153
    Length: 00:02:50
    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US

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    This work, Extending the Life of One of Buffalo’s Confined Disposal Facilities, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Buffalo District
    USACE
    corps of engineers
    dredging
    CDF4

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