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    USACE honors Thomas Plumley's legacy with 'Plumley' survey vessel

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    WINFIELD, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2026

    Video by Noe Gonzalez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    WINFIELD, W.Va. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Huntington District, honored the 42-year public service career of Thomas Plumley by dedicating a survey vessel in his name at the Winfield Locks and Dam on July 13. Plumley, a retired hydrographic technician, is the first living individual to receive such a dedication from USACE following a recent change in Army regulations.

    Plumley was instrumental in modernizing the district's hydrographic surveying and dredging program, ensuring safe and efficient navigation on 412 miles of waterways. His innovations in dredging contracts and vessel safety have been adopted regionally across the Great Lakes and Ohio River Division. The newly vessel, the "Plumley," will continue his legacy of maintaining the nation's vital river systems for commercial and recreational use.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2026
    Date Posted: 07.27.2026 11:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1016374
    VIRIN: 260713-A-LQ420-3306
    Filename: DOD_111865128
    Length: 00:04:32
    Location: WINFIELD, WEST VIRGINIA, US

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    TAGS

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Survey vessel
    Huntington District
    dredging
    River Navigation
    Thomas Plumley

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