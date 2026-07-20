USACE honors Thomas Plumley's legacy with 'Plumley' survey vessel

WINFIELD, W.Va. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Huntington District, honored the 42-year public service career of Thomas Plumley by dedicating a survey vessel in his name at the Winfield Locks and Dam on July 13. Plumley, a retired hydrographic technician, is the first living individual to receive such a dedication from USACE following a recent change in Army regulations.
Plumley was instrumental in modernizing the district's hydrographic surveying and dredging program, ensuring safe and efficient navigation on 412 miles of waterways. His innovations in dredging contracts and vessel safety have been adopted regionally across the Great Lakes and Ohio River Division. The newly vessel, the "Plumley," will continue his legacy of maintaining the nation's vital river systems for commercial and recreational use.
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2026 11:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1016374
|VIRIN:
|260713-A-LQ420-3306
|Filename:
|DOD_111865128
|Length:
|00:04:32
|Location:
|WINFIELD, WEST VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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