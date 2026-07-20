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    Combat Power Culminating Exercise

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    SLUNJ, CROATIA

    07.02.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    Minnesota National Guard

    More than 3,500 service members from 10 countries including Albania, Croatia, Georgia, Italy, Kosovo, Montenegro, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, and the United States partnered for Exercise Combat Power 26, from June 22 through July 1, 2026, the multinational exercise strengthened interoperability through planning and executing high-intensity joint operations in land, sea, and air domains throughout the Republic of Croatia.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.27.2026 11:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1016372
    VIRIN: 260702-Z-DY230-8740
    Filename: DOD_111865105
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: SLUNJ, HR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Power Culminating Exercise, by SSG Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Redbulls
    M2A2 Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV)
    NATO
    Croatia
    SPPCroatiaMNNG

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