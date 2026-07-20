Combat Power Culminating Exercise

More than 3,500 service members from 10 countries including Albania, Croatia, Georgia, Italy, Kosovo, Montenegro, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, and the United States partnered for Exercise Combat Power 26, from June 22 through July 1, 2026, the multinational exercise strengthened interoperability through planning and executing high-intensity joint operations in land, sea, and air domains throughout the Republic of Croatia.
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2026 11:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1016372
|VIRIN:
|260702-Z-DY230-8740
|Filename:
|DOD_111865105
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|SLUNJ, HR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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