U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Eniola Oke, 49th Aerial Port Squadron cargo representative, earned the crown and title of Miss Indiana during the Miss Indiana USA 2026 pageant at Noblesville High School, Indiana, June 28, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2026 10:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1016370
|VIRIN:
|260724-F-DK648-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111865074
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|INDIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Grissom Airman Crowned Miss Indiana USA, by TSgt Alexa Culbert and SrA Elise Faurote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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