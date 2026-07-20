SSgt Angelica Maese, 195th Wing C5PI discusses her experience completing the Information Warfare Planners Course and it's direct connections to the Wing mission sets.
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2026 10:51
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1016369
|VIRIN:
|260720-Z-ED151-2001
|PIN:
|256814
|Filename:
|DOD_111865048
|Length:
|00:03:08
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lessons learned at IWPC, by SSgt Michael Olivares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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