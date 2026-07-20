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    Lessons learned at IWPC

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    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Olivares 

    195th Wing

    SSgt Angelica Maese, 195th Wing C5PI discusses her experience completing the Information Warfare Planners Course and it's direct connections to the Wing mission sets.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2026
    Date Posted: 07.27.2026 10:51
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1016369
    VIRIN: 260720-Z-ED151-2001
    PIN: 256814
    Filename: DOD_111865048
    Length: 00:03:08
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, Lessons learned at IWPC, by SSgt Michael Olivares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    IWPC

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