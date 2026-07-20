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    Military police bring a piece of the U.S. Army to Kaunas

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    KAUNAS, LITHUANIA

    07.24.2026

    Video by Sgt. Max Elliott 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 603rd Military Police Company, 109th Military Police Battalion, host a static display at the Kaunas air show in Kaunas, Lithuania, July 25, 2026. As the only U.S. military unit at the event, the Soldiers displayed an Mine-Resistant Ambush-Protected All-Terrain Vehicle mounted with an M2 .50-caliber machine gun, let attendees try on helmets and demonstrated equipment for the Lithuanian public. The Soldiers are currently stationed at Pabradė Training Area, where its Soldiers conduct military police operations in support of V Corps and NATO allies in the Baltic region. V Corps is the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps, serving as the senior tactical headquarters for Army forces in Eastern Europe to deter conflict and provide combat-ready forces alongside our NATO Allies. V Corps is operationalizing and expanding the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative with Allies, rapidly integrating emerging technologies into training and tactical plans.
    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Max Elliott, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2026
    Date Posted: 07.27.2026 10:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1016368
    VIRIN: 260725-A-ZT835-6937
    Filename: DOD_111865036
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: KAUNAS, LT

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    TAGS

    Lithuania
    MilitaryPolice
    VCorps
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether
    196Sharpshooters

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