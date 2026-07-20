Military police bring a piece of the U.S. Army to Kaunas

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1016368" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 603rd Military Police Company, 109th Military Police Battalion, host a static display at the Kaunas air show in Kaunas, Lithuania, July 25, 2026. As the only U.S. military unit at the event, the Soldiers displayed an Mine-Resistant Ambush-Protected All-Terrain Vehicle mounted with an M2 .50-caliber machine gun, let attendees try on helmets and demonstrated equipment for the Lithuanian public. The Soldiers are currently stationed at Pabradė Training Area, where its Soldiers conduct military police operations in support of V Corps and NATO allies in the Baltic region. V Corps is the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps, serving as the senior tactical headquarters for Army forces in Eastern Europe to deter conflict and provide combat-ready forces alongside our NATO Allies. V Corps is operationalizing and expanding the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative with Allies, rapidly integrating emerging technologies into training and tactical plans.

(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Max Elliott, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)