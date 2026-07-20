U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 603rd Military Police Company, 109th Military Police Battalion, host a static display at the Kaunas air show in Kaunas, Lithuania, July 25, 2026. As the only U.S. military unit at the event, the Soldiers displayed an Mine-Resistant Ambush-Protected All-Terrain Vehicle mounted with an M2 .50-caliber machine gun, let attendees try on helmets and demonstrated equipment for the Lithuanian public. The Soldiers are currently stationed at Pabradė Training Area, where its Soldiers conduct military police operations in support of V Corps and NATO allies in the Baltic region. V Corps is the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps, serving as the senior tactical headquarters for Army forces in Eastern Europe to deter conflict and provide combat-ready forces alongside our NATO Allies. V Corps is operationalizing and expanding the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative with Allies, rapidly integrating emerging technologies into training and tactical plans.
(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Max Elliott, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2026 10:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1016368
|VIRIN:
|260725-A-ZT835-6937
|Filename:
|DOD_111865036
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|KAUNAS, LT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Military police bring a piece of the U.S. Army to Kaunas, by SGT Max Elliott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.