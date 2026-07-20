GS 14 & 15 Vectoring Promo with Ms Kathy Watern, SES, AFMC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1016367" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Ms. Kathy L. Watern, SES, USAF, Executive Director, Air Force Materiel Command, encourages GS-14 and GS-15 civilians to participate in the current Vectoring Cycle as an opportunity to strategically adapt, broaden their perspective, and prepare for greater leadership responsibilities. She reminds employees that, “Only one person can manage your career, and that is you.” The video reinforces Vectoring as a valuable tool for to ensure the department is placing the right expertise in the right positions to address emerging challenges and strengthen our logistics capabilities for years to come. Eligible employees are encouraged to submit their packages before the cycle closes on 29 July 2026. Do not miss this opportunity to invest in your professional development!