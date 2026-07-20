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    GS 14 & 15 Vectoring Promo with Ms Kathy Watern, SES, AFMC

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    UNITED STATES

    07.24.2026

    Video by Frederick Chapa 

    Air Force Personnel Center

    Ms. Kathy L. Watern, SES, USAF, Executive Director, Air Force Materiel Command, encourages GS-14 and GS-15 civilians to participate in the current Vectoring Cycle as an opportunity to strategically adapt, broaden their perspective, and prepare for greater leadership responsibilities. She reminds employees that, “Only one person can manage your career, and that is you.” The video reinforces Vectoring as a valuable tool for to ensure the department is placing the right expertise in the right positions to address emerging challenges and strengthen our logistics capabilities for years to come. Eligible employees are encouraged to submit their packages before the cycle closes on 29 July 2026. Do not miss this opportunity to invest in your professional development!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2026
    Date Posted: 07.27.2026 10:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1016367
    VIRIN: 260724-D-JK875-9084
    Filename: DOD_111865035
    Length: 00:03:06
    Location: US

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    TAGS

    Force Development
    civilian leadership
    Vectoring
    leadership
    Logistics

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