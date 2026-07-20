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    Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 46th Infantry Regiment, 197th Infantry Brigade Combat Life Saver EPK (V)

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    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2026

    Video by Joy Edwards 

    Fort Benning Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers from Charlie Company, 1st Battalion 46th Infantry Regiment, 197th Infantry Brigade conduct Combat Life Saver training, July 20, 2026, on Sand Hill, at Fort Benning, Georgia.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2026
    Date Posted: 07.27.2026 10:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1016360
    VIRIN: 260720-O-FW704-1097
    Filename: DOD_111864868
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 46th Infantry Regiment, 197th Infantry Brigade Combat Life Saver EPK (V), by Joy Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Fort Benning
    CLS Training
    Maneuver Center of Excellence
    MCOE
    197th Infantry Brigade
    Combat Life Saver

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