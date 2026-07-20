USS Boxer (LHD-4) Underway Replenishment

USS Boxer (LHD-4), a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship, vertical replenishments-at-sea from the John Lewis-class replenishment oiler USNS John Lewis (T-AO 205) July 20, 2026. Tripoli is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy video)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2026 10:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1016359
|VIRIN:
|260720-D-D0477-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_111864867
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
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