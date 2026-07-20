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    USS Boxer (LHD-4) Underway Replenishment

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    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.20.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    USS Boxer (LHD-4), a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship, vertical replenishments-at-sea from the John Lewis-class replenishment oiler USNS John Lewis (T-AO 205) July 20, 2026. Tripoli is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2026
    Date Posted: 07.27.2026 10:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1016359
    VIRIN: 260720-D-D0477-5001
    Filename: DOD_111864867
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

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    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

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