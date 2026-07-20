Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 46th Infantry Regiment, 197th Infantry Brigade Combat Life Saver EPK H

Soldiers from Charlie Company, 1st Battalion 46th Infantry Regiment, 197th Infantry Brigade conduct Combat Life Saver training, July 20, 2026, on Sand Hill, at Fort Benning, Georgia.
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2026 10:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1016358
|VIRIN:
|260720-O-FW704-5442
|Filename:
|DOD_111864862
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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