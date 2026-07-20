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    Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 46th Infantry Regiment, 197th Infantry Brigade Hand-to-Hand Combat Reel

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    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2026

    Video by Joy Edwards 

    Fort Benning Public Affairs Office

    Trainees with Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 46th Infantry Regiment, 197th Infantry Brigade, practice basic combative positional techniques July 1, 2026, on Sand Hill, at Fort Benning, Georgia. These techniques are part of the U.S. Army basic combatives course, designed to assist Soldiers with hand-to-hand combat.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2026
    Date Posted: 07.27.2026 10:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1016357
    VIRIN: 260708-O-FW704-1223
    Filename: DOD_111864852
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: GEORGIA, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 46th Infantry Regiment, 197th Infantry Brigade Hand-to-Hand Combat Reel, by Joy Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Fort Benning
    combatives training
    Maneuver Center of Excellence
    MCOE
    197th Infantry Brigade
    Hand to Hand Combatives

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