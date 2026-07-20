Trainees with Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 46th Infantry Regiment, 197th Infantry Brigade, practice basic combative positional techniques July 1, 2026, on Sand Hill, at Fort Benning, Georgia. These techniques are part of the U.S. Army basic combatives course, designed to assist Soldiers with hand-to-hand combat.
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2026 10:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1016356
|VIRIN:
|260701-O-FW704-1203
|Filename:
|DOD_111864850
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 46th Infantry Regiment, 197th Infantry Brigade Hand-to-Hand Combat EPK (H), by Joy Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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