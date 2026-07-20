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    B-Roll: Marines conduct simulated casualty event

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    MARINE CORPS TRAINING AREA BELLOWS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2026

    Video by Sgt. Cassidy Shepherd 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    U.S. Navy corpsmen and U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, participate in a simulated tactical combat casualty care event as part of Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026 at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, Hawaii, July 25, 2026.  Thirty nations, over 30 ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Cassidy Shepherd)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2026
    Date Posted: 07.27.2026 01:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1016311
    VIRIN: 250725-M-IA046-3001
    Filename: DOD_111864356
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: MARINE CORPS TRAINING AREA BELLOWS, HAWAII, US

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    This work, B-Roll: Marines conduct simulated casualty event, by Sgt Cassidy Shepherd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    15th MEU, Marines, RIMPAC 26, Exercise Rim of the Pacific 26, RIMPAC 26, Partners, Third Fleet

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