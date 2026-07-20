NNSY's DEOCS Launches Aug. 3, 2026 - Let Your Voice Be Heard

The Norfolk Naval Shipyard Defense Organizational Climate Survey, or DEOCS, launches Aug. 3. This survey is an essential tool for our workforce to provide direct feedback to leadership so that, together, we can improve our shipyard as a whole and bring positive change across all levels.
Check out this overview of this year's survey brought to you by NNSY senior leadership and the Shipyard Resilience Team (SRT), highlighting some key updates on how the survey will be conducted, accessibility options, and more. In addition, Rear Adm. Kavon "Hak" Hakimzadeh provides this year's goals and incentives for our military and civilians to complete the survey and get after those needed areas of improvement.
The 2026 survey goes live Aug. 3 and you can access it at surveysdrc.com/DEOCS. QR codes are being set up across the shipyard in approved areas – making it easier than ever for you to provide your feedback.
Do your part and let your voice be heard - we need you to take the DEOCS.
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2026 19:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1016310
|VIRIN:
|260726-N-OQ665-5949
|Filename:
|DOD_111864334
|Length:
|00:05:38
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
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