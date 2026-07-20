U.S., Bangladesh leaders mark opening of Tiger Lightning 2026

U.S. Army Soldiers of the Oregon Army National Guard and U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) participated in a ceremony organized by Parachute Commando Brigade for the opening ceremony of Tiger Lightning 2026 in Bangladesh, July 19, 2026. Key leaders from both partner nations were present, including Brent T. Christensen, U.S. Ambassador to the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, and Bangladesh Army Lt. Gen. Md Mainur Rahman, OSP, SUP, awc, psc, Chief of General Staff. Tiger Lightning is an annual U.S./Bangladesh bilateral exercise to support the USARPAC Theater Army Campaign Plan (TACP) and security cooperation plan objectives to enhance professional relationships, military operations, readiness and interoperability between U.S. and the Bangladesh Army formations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Dustin Reetz)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2026 14:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1016300
|VIRIN:
|260719-A-LO422-3744
|Filename:
|DOD_111864089
|Length:
|00:05:14
|Location:
|BD
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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