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    Physical Training bonds U.S. Soldiers and Partners in Bangladesh

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    BANGLADESH

    07.22.2026

    Video by Spc. Arianna Cox 

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the U.S. Army and the Oregon National Guard conduct physical training drills and runs with members of the 1st Parachute Commando Battalion on July 21, and July 22, 2026 during Exercise Lightning 2026. Physical training with partners allows Soldiers from the U.S. to acclimate to the local environment, ensuring peak performance during Tiger Lightning’s jungle and counterterror training. Tiger Lightning is an annual U.S. / Bangladesh bilateral exercise to support the USARPAC Theater Army Campaign Plan (TCAP) and security cooperation plan objectives to enhance professional relationships, military operations, readiness, and interoperability between U.S. and Bangladesh Army formations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Arianna Cox)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2026
    Date Posted: 07.26.2026 14:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1016299
    VIRIN: 260722-A-PI875-2933
    Filename: DOD_111864088
    Length: 00:03:55
    Location: BD

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    This work, Physical Training bonds U.S. Soldiers and Partners in Bangladesh, by SPC Arianna Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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