Physical Training bonds U.S. Soldiers and Partners in Bangladesh

Soldiers from the U.S. Army and the Oregon National Guard conduct physical training drills and runs with members of the 1st Parachute Commando Battalion on July 21, and July 22, 2026 during Exercise Lightning 2026. Physical training with partners allows Soldiers from the U.S. to acclimate to the local environment, ensuring peak performance during Tiger Lightning’s jungle and counterterror training. Tiger Lightning is an annual U.S. / Bangladesh bilateral exercise to support the USARPAC Theater Army Campaign Plan (TCAP) and security cooperation plan objectives to enhance professional relationships, military operations, readiness, and interoperability between U.S. and Bangladesh Army formations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Arianna Cox)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2026 14:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1016299
|VIRIN:
|260722-A-PI875-2933
|Filename:
|DOD_111864088
|Length:
|00:03:55
|Location:
|BD
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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