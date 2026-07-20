Physical Training bonds U.S. Soldiers and Partners in Bangladesh

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1016299" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from the U.S. Army and the Oregon National Guard conduct physical training drills and runs with members of the 1st Parachute Commando Battalion on July 21, and July 22, 2026 during Exercise Lightning 2026. Physical training with partners allows Soldiers from the U.S. to acclimate to the local environment, ensuring peak performance during Tiger Lightning’s jungle and counterterror training. Tiger Lightning is an annual U.S. / Bangladesh bilateral exercise to support the USARPAC Theater Army Campaign Plan (TCAP) and security cooperation plan objectives to enhance professional relationships, military operations, readiness, and interoperability between U.S. and Bangladesh Army formations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Arianna Cox)