U.S. Army Soldiers and Bangladesh Parachute Commandos conduct Tactical Combat Casualty Care training during Tiger Lightning 2026 in Bangladesh. Capt. Shannon Dyer and Staff Sgt. Andrew Richards from the 1980th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Team, 807th Theater Medical Command, discussed the importance of participating in medical training with the Commandos. Tiger Lightning is an annual U.S./Bangladesh bilateral exercise to support the USARPAC Theater Army Campaign Plan (TACP) and security cooperation plan objectives to enhance professional relationships, military operations, readiness and interoperability between U.S. and the Bangladesh Army formations. (U.S. Army video by 340th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2026 13:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1016298
|VIRIN:
|260725-A-HJ906-9657
|Filename:
|DOD_111864087
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|BD
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army, Bangladesh Army strengthen medical readiness during Tiger Lightning 2026, by SPC Dustin Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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