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    U.S. Army, Bangladesh Army strengthen medical readiness during Tiger Lightning 2026

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    BANGLADESH

    07.25.2026

    Video by Spc. Dustin Clark 

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers and Bangladesh Parachute Commandos conduct Tactical Combat Casualty Care training during Tiger Lightning 2026 in Bangladesh. Capt. Shannon Dyer and Staff Sgt. Andrew Richards from the 1980th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Team, 807th Theater Medical Command, discussed the importance of participating in medical training with the Commandos. Tiger Lightning is an annual U.S./Bangladesh bilateral exercise to support the USARPAC Theater Army Campaign Plan (TACP) and security cooperation plan objectives to enhance professional relationships, military operations, readiness and interoperability between U.S. and the Bangladesh Army formations. (U.S. Army video by 340th Public Affairs Detachment)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2026
    Date Posted: 07.26.2026 13:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1016298
    VIRIN: 260725-A-HJ906-9657
    Filename: DOD_111864087
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: BD

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    TAGS

    807th Theater Medical Command (807th TMC)
    tigerlightning
    tl26

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